Iran Claims Wartime Weapons Breakthrough: New Drones And Upgraded Missiles Entered Service During Clashes With US And Israel

Tehran: Amid another escalation of tensions in West Asia, Iran revealed that it has developed and fielded more sophisticated weaponry while engaged in hostilities with the United States and Israel. The claim emerged against a backdrop of renewed clashes involving American forces, Iranian counter-strikes, and Israeli operations in Lebanon, all of which have raised fresh uncertainty about the future of the tentative memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreed between Washington and Tehran earlier this month.

Iran’s armed forces reportedly announced that new unmanned aerial systems had entered active service and that existing missile stockpiles had been enhanced despite the ongoing fighting. The assertions were made through state broadcaster Press TV, with the senior military officials insisting that research, production and deployment continued uninterrupted through the most intense phases of the confrontation.

According to Iranian Army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, the country’s defence establishment not only relied on current hardware but also pushed ahead with development work during the conflict. He stated that Tehran was able to bring new systems into service right in the midst of the war, pointing specifically to a fresh generation of drones deployed in the closing days of the fighting.

New Systems Fielded Amid Hostilities

Brigadier General Akraminia explained that missiles used by both the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had been optimised and manufactured to a considerably higher standard. “This shows that while we were using existing hardware, we did not overlook research and development,” he said.

Advertisement

He went on to explain the newly revealed drones as far more advanced than previous models, including the Arash-2. “The drones we unveiled in the final days of the war are much more sophisticated than previous generations, such as the Arash-2. We will soon notify the dear Iranian nation of their capabilities. We will employ this great breakthrough to build a safer and more powerful future,” Akraminia added.

The spokesman also noted that Iran intends to further reinforce its military posture through a mix of domestic production and the procurement of advanced equipment from what he termed friendly nations.

Advertisement

Renewed Strikes Put Truce Under Pressure

The statements from Tehran surfaced at a time as the ceasefire arrangement between Iran and the United States faces mounting pressure. The US military conducted new strikes against Iranian military sites after accusing Tehran of targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the operations hit missile and drone storage sites, coastal radar installations and other defence infrastructure.

On the other hand, within hours, Iran launched missiles and drones at American military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain. The IRGC characterised the action as retaliation for the US breaches of the agreement. A US official, while talking to Reuters, stated that there were no American casualties or major damage to US bases, though the situation remained fluid. The Kuwaiti administration confirmed that they intercepted two ballistic missiles, while Bahrain reported that an Iranian strike hit a residential building but caused no casualties.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump cautioned Tehran against breaching the interim accord. “There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started,” he wrote on social media.

He further added, “If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist!”

Tehran Warns Of Firm Response To Violations

On the contrary, Iran has also cautioned that any further infringements of the recently signed Islamabad MoU would provoke a forceful military reply. Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, accused Washington of violating multiple clauses of the pact by supporting Israeli military action in Lebanon and carrying out new strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The response to the violation of any clause of the memorandum will be quick swift and crushing,” Rezaei wrote on X.

The 14-point agreement, mediated by Pakistan, was announced on June 15 with the aim of halting military operations, reopening commercial shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz and setting the stage for talks on sanctions and Iran’s nuclear programme.

Lebanon Operations Add To Tensions

Not only the US and Iran, but the fighting in Lebanon has also escalated despite a separate ceasefire. Israel stated that it targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launchers in the Nabatieh area over the weekend, while Tehran stressed that those operations breach the understanding reached with the US, maintaining that the deal requires hostilities to cease on all fronts, including in Lebanon.