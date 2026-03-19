Iran Considering To Levy Transit Fees On Ships Passing Strait Of Hormuz | Image: Reuters

Tehran: Iran is considering a proposal to levy transit fees on vessels passing ​through the Strait of Hormuz, a lawmaker ‌said on Thursday, a potential bid to monetise Tehran's newfound grip over the critical waterway through ​which a fifth of global oil ​and liquefied gas passes.

Since the start of ⁠the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Tehran has ​disrupted maritime transit through the strait for vessels ​it says are linked to its war adversaries and their allies.

According to the Iranian Students' News Agency, the ​lawmaker said parliament was considering a bill ​under which countries using the strait for shipping, energy ‌transit ⁠and food supplies would be required to pay tolls and taxes to Iran.

An adviser to Iran's supreme leader said "a new regime for ​the Strait ​of Hormuz" ⁠will follow the war's eventual end, allowing Tehran to apply maritime ​restrictions on states that have sanctioned ​it.

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"By ⁠using the strategic position of the Strait of Hormuz, we can sanction (the West) and prevent ⁠their ​ships from passing through ​this waterway," Mohammad Mokhber said on Thursday, according to Mehr ​news agency.

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