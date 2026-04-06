Iran Defies Trump’s 'Power Plant Day' Ultimatum As Pakistan Proposes Peace Plan

Tensions in West Asia have reached a critical flashpoint as Iran issued a scathing response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Iran have received the framework of a plan to end hostilities, a day after ​President Donald Trump threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did ‌not make a deal, although Iran said it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of a temporary ceasefire.

While a Pakistan-brokered peace framework has emerged as a potential lifeline to prevent full-scale war, Tehran has signalled it will not negotiate under the "hell" pressure of Washington’s Tuesday deadline.

"Retaliation Will Multiply"

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a stern warning on Monday, stating that any further aggression against Iranian civilian targets would be met with a doubled response.

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The headquarters emphasised that its retaliatory operations are prepared to target enemy interests anywhere in the region with far greater force and extent than previously seen.

This follows President Trump’s recent post on Truth Social, where he branded Tuesday as "Power Plant Day and Bridge Day" in Iran, threatening to obliterate critical infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for 20% of the world’s oil, is not reopened by 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

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Rejection of "Temporary" Solutions

In a direct rebuff to Washington’s 48-hour ultimatum, a senior Iranian official told reporters on Monday that Tehran would not accept deadlines or pressure to make a decision.

Crucially, the official clarified that Iran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

"Tehran believes the United States lacks the readiness for a permanent ceasefire," the official noted, suggesting that Iran views temporary halts as a tactical manoeuvre by the U.S. rather than a move toward peace.

This sentiment was echoed by Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who warned that Trump’s reckless moves were dragging the United States into a living hell that would cause the entire region to burn.

A Path to Peace?

Amid the escalating threats, a source aware of ongoing negotiations revealed that both Iran and the United States have received a formal proposal to end hostilities.

Brokered by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, the framework, tentatively dubbed the “Islamabad Accord”, outlines a two-tier approach:

An instant halt to all military operations. A 15-to-20-day negotiation period to finalise a permanent settlement and a regional framework for the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources indicate that Field Marshal Munir has been in all-night contact with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to finalise the memorandum of understanding.

Economic and Humanitarian Stakes

The standoff has already sent global markets into a tailspin, with Brent crude climbing above $110 a barrel.

Within Iran, the destruction of the B1 bridge, hailed as an engineering marvel, has already claimed 13 civilian lives, leading international law experts to warn that further strikes on civilian infrastructure could constitute war crimes.