Iran Designates UK's Royal Navy, Royal Air Force as 'Terrorist Organisations', Classifies Mi6 as 'Hostile Group'

Tehran: Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday announced the designation of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as "terrorist organisations" and classified its Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) as a "hostile group", citing what it described as Britain's hostile actions against Tehran.

In a statement issued on November 1, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the measures had been adopted pursuant to a resolution of the country's Supreme National Security Council and in response to Britain's actions over the past year.

The ministry accused the British government of pursuing policies and actions contrary to the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, particularly those concerning respect for national sovereignty and the prohibition of unlawful measures against other countries.

Explaining the decision, the statement cited Britain's alleged involvement in the US-Israeli war against Iran through the provision of military and logistical bases and facilities located in territories under British jurisdiction.

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It also referred to the British government's decision on July 13, 2026, to place Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under the State Threats Act 2026.

Announcing the measures, the ministry said, "As of the issuance of this statement (November 1, 2026), the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) shall be classified as a 'hostile group' pursuant to Note 2 to Article 1 of the Law on 'Enhancing Punishments for Espionage and Cooperation with the Zionist Regime and Hostile Countries Against National Security and Interests,' and the provisions of this law shall apply to the British agency."

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It further announced the designation of the UK's naval and air forces under Iranian law.

"As of the issuance of this statement (November 1, 2026), the UK's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force shall be subject to the Law on 'Countermeasures Against the United States' Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization' and shall accordingly be designated as terrorist organizations," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the measures were intended to safeguard the country's national security and interests, adding that they had been taken in accordance with international law and the principle of reciprocity.

"It is self-evident that these measures have been adopted in accordance with the principles of international law and within the framework of the principle of reciprocity, and the British government shall bear responsibility for their consequences," the ministry said.

The statement also reiterated Iran's condemnation of what it described as anti-Iranian policies and actions by the British government, while reaffirming Tehran's determination to take necessary measures to protect its national security and interests.

The UK designated the IRGC in July under a new law that allows foreign state bodies considered a threat to national security to be listed. Under the law, anyone in the UK who supports or assists the IRGC faces a prison sentence of up to 14 years, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's army has warned that any fresh conflict with the United States would extend beyond the West Asia region, with its spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia threatening an immediate and wider military response to any new attack, according to Al Jazeera.

"Should a new war erupt, the geography of the conflict will not be confined to the West Asia region," Akraminia said in remarks carried by Iranian state-run media, Al Jazeera reported.

He said any new US attack would be met with an "immediate, crushing response that is even more extensive than in the past", adding that a future conflict could last significantly longer than previous wars.

The army spokesperson also said Iran's military doctrine had moved "from a purely defensive stance towards an offensive approach some time ago".

The latest developments come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, even as diplomatic efforts continue through Qatari mediators to negotiate a possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said Tehran's proposal envisages reopening the strategic waterway within two days if Washington fulfils Iran's conditions, which include lifting sanctions and reducing the US military presence in the region.