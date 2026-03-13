‘Iran About to Surrender’: Trump’s Big Claim At G7 Virtual Meet, Says He ‘Got Rid of Cancer Threatening US’: Report

Trump Tells G7 Allies Iran 'About to Surrender,' Says He 'Got Rid of a Cancer' Threatening US: Reports | Image: Republic

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump told leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) during a virtual meeting on Wednesday that Iran is “about to surrender,” according to a report by Axios citing three officials from G7 countries briefed on the call.

During the conversation, Trump reportedly highlighted the results of Operation “Epic Fury”, the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, and claimed that the operation had neutralised a major threat.

Further, he reportedly told allied leaders that he “got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all,” while describing the military campaign as a significant success.

Trump also reportedly told G7 leaders that Iran’s leadership situation was unclear, claiming that no one currently had the authority to formally declare surrender.

Advertisement

“Nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender,” Trump was quoted as saying during the call.

Khamenei Vows to ‘Avenge Blood of Our Martyrs’

However, Trump's remarks were followed by the first public statement from Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, since he assumed the role.

Advertisement

In his address, Khamenei said that Iran would back down and vowed that the country would continue fighting for the deaths of its citizens

“We will not back down from avenging the blood of our martyrs,” he said while addressing supporters and resistance fighters.

Khamenei also demanded the closure of all American military bases across the Middle East, describing them as launchpads for attacks on Iranian territory.

He further praised Iran’s regional allies, including Hezbollah and Iraqi resistance groups, for supporting the Islamic Republic during the conflict.

“The self-sacrificing Hezbollah came to support the Islamic Republic despite all obstacles,” he said.

In remarks carried on Iranian state television, Khamenei also suggested that Iran could use the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as leverage amid the conflict.

He warned that Iran’s attacks on Gulf Arab neighbours would continue, and he pledged that Tehran would seek compensation for losses caused by the war.

Khamenei warned that Iran would target or destroy its enemies' assets if they did not provide such compensation.

Trump lashes out at Iranian leadership

In separate remarks on Friday, Trump criticised Iran’s leadership in strong terms as the conflict in the Middle East approached its two-week mark.