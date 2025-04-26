Video Captures Powerful Explosion Hits Iran's Shahid Rajaee Port: Shockwaves Felt For Miles

Tehran: A massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, sent shockwaves throughout the region. The explosion, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, was so intense and powerful that its shockwaves were felt in nearby towns, leaving residents devastated.

Iran Port Explosion

Authorities are yet to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of Hormozgan province’s crisis management authority, stated, "A strong explosion occurred at Shahid Rajaee port a few minutes ago, but the cause is not yet known."

While initial reports suggested that several containers stored at the port’s wharf area may have exploded, investigations are still ongoing. Emergency response teams have been dispatched to the scene, working to assess the damage and provide aid to those affected.

Videos have surfaced on social media that show the intensity of the explosion at the Shahid Rajaee Port.

Iran Port Explosion Video

According to local media, at least 500 people have been injured in the explosion, with many being rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Footage from the scene shows thick smoke billowing from the blast site, and reports indicate that windows shattered within a several-kilometer area.