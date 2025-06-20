Iran Fired Cluster Weapons To Maximize Civilian Casualties, Says Israel

On Thursday, June 19, 2025, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel that has escalated tensions in an already volatile seven-day conflict. According to the Israeli military and its Washington embassy, the missile carried cluster munitions, a type of weapon designed to scatter small bombs over a wide area, raising concerns about deliberate targeting of civilians. The attack, which struck central Israel, has drawn sharp criticism due to the controversial nature of cluster bombs, which are known for their indiscriminate harm and long-lasting dangers.

Here Is What You Need To Know

The missile, launched by Iran’s armed forces, released approximately 20 smaller explosive devices, known as submunitions, over an 8-kilometer (5-mile) radius in central Israel. The warhead reportedly split open at an altitude of about 7 kilometers (4 miles), scattering the bomblets across populated areas, including the town of Azor, where one submunition struck a home, causing minor damage. No casualties were reported from this specific strike, but the Israeli military condemned the attack as an attempt to maximize civilian harm. “Today, the Iranian Armed Forces fired a missile that contained cluster submunitions at a densely populated civilian area in Israel,” the Israeli embassy in Washington stated, as per a report from Reuters.

"Cluster weapons are designed to disperse over a large area and maximize the chances of a harmful strike. Iran unlawfully fired deliberately at civilian population centers, and seeks to maximize the damage to civilians in them by using wide-dispersal munition," the statement added.

Israeli military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin emphasized the intent behind the attack, stating, “The terror regime seeks to harm civilians and even used weapons with wide dispersal in order to maximize the scope of the damage.” The military also released a public warning graphic highlighting the risks of unexploded ordnance, which can remain dangerous long after the initial attack.

Why Cluster Munitions Are Controversial