Iran Fires Cluster Bomb at Israel: What Are Cluster Bombs And Why Does The World Fear Them?

Israel-Iran Conflict Updates: Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated dramatically this week. Israel conducted airstrikes targeting crucial Iranian nuclear and military facilities, including the Arak heavy water reactor, Natanz, and the Sepand military headquarters in Tehran. In response, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel, striking cities such as Beersheba, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Tel Aviv.

Iran Fires Cluster Bomb At Tel-Aviv

The Israeli military confirmed that on June 19, Iran fired at least one missile equipped with a cluster munition warhead—the first instance of such a weapon being used in this conflict. The warhead exploded mid-air at around 7 kilometers, dispersing approximately 20 submunitions over a radius of 8 kilometers in central Israel. Reportedly, an Iranian missile equipped with at least 2.5 kilograms of explosives and fired at Tel-Aviv.

According to reports, one of the submunitions struck a home in Azor, causing damage but fortunately, no injuries.

What Are Cluster Bombs & Why Are They banned?

Cluster bombs are large munitions that release multiple smaller explosive devices, known as “bomblets,” over a wide area. The aim is to cover more ground than a single warhead could cover.

However, these “bomblets” are often not precise and indiscriminate. Many fail to detonate, leaving behind unexploded materials that can kill or injure long after the fighting has stopped.

Due to their long-lasting threat to civilians, over 100 countries signed the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, effectively prohibiting their use. However, Iran, Israel, the U.S., Russia, and China did not sign on, meaning they still possess these weapons.

Conflict in Middle East Rages On

Israel has condemned Iran’s use of cluster munitions as “war-crimes” and has warned that its Prime Minister and Defense Minister have ordered intensified strikes against Iran.

As the war enters its second week, civilian casualties are rising: at least 24 Israelis have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured, while Iranian officials report over 600 fatalities from Israeli strikes.