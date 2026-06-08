Iran Fires Missiles At Israel In First Attack Since April Ceasefire, Raising War Fears

Jerusalem: Iran reportedly fired missiles at Israel on Sunday in the first such barrage since a flimsy ceasefire took effect in early April, threatening to drag the region back into heavy fighting amidst ongoing efforts to bring the war to an end. The attack followed Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs earlier in the day, which Tehran had warned would trigger a forceful response. The air raid sirens sounded across several Israeli cities, sending civilians rushing for shelter as the country’s air defences engaged incoming projectiles.

Iran’s state broadcaster confirmed the launches, while the administration in Tehran closed the nation’s western airspace in anticipation of possible retaliation. The Iranian government had issued stern warnings after Israel targeted the Lebanese capital without prior notice, despite reported requests from Washington in recent days for restraint. Israel stated that the strike was in response to earlier fire from Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed group in Lebanon, which claimed responsibility for targeting northern Israel on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the renewed escalation complicated delicate mediation work to restart talks between Tehran and Washington. The risk of massive regional conflict has sharpened with neither Israel nor Iran showing willingness to de-escalate unilaterally, and with civilians once again caught between missile warnings and military statements. The developments also put fresh pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces domestic calls to respond firmly while navigating Washington’s push for restraint.

Missile Barrage Tests April Ceasefire

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the strikes were a direct response to Israeli “acts of aggression” in Lebanon and against Iranian coastal areas and vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement, the IRGC warned, “Should these acts of aggression be repeated, the responses will be broader in scope and will encompass all American and Zionist targets throughout the region.” The wording signalled that Iran views any further Israeli action as justification for attacks.

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On the other hand, Israel’s military stated that it intercepted the missiles, though multiple explosions were reported in the north of the country. Within an hour, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced that residents could leave protected areas and reinforced shelters. IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin called the Iranian attack a “grave mistake”. Chief of staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir added that the army would “strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given”.

Beirut Strike And Hezbollah’s Role

Notably, the latest missile attack began hours earlier when Israel hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. The Lebanese health ministry announced that the strike on a residential building killed 2 people and wounded 20. Israel claimed that the attack was launched in retaliation for Hezbollah fire into northern Israel earlier on Sunday. Hezbollah had rejected a ceasefire deal agreed days before by Lebanese and Israeli officials in US-hosted talks, insisting instead that any comprehensive truce must be tied to negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

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Israel had announced on Monday that it planned to strike southern Beirut, but urgent discussions mediated by Washington temporarily halted those plans on the condition that Hezbollah cease targeting Israeli border towns. The group’s continued rocket fire undid that arrangement, giving Israel justification to resume operations. “The army will continue to act in all of Lebanon,” the Israeli military spokesperson said, signalling that strikes would not be limited to the capital’s suburbs.

American Push For Restraint

The United States found itself balancing alliance commitments with calls for de-escalation. Shortly before Iran’s missiles were launched, US Central Command posted on X that “U.S. forces across the Middle East remain vigilant and ready”. The US Embassy in Israel later instructed staff and family members to shelter in place.

President Donald Trump stated to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan that he did not believe Israel needed to respond further. He asserted, “I call all the shots. He (Netanyahu) doesn’t call the shots.” Speaking to Fox News, Trump said that he wanted Iran to stop missile fire and return to negotiations, while noting that Israel’s strikes on Beirut were not coordinated with Washington and that “I’m not happy about it”. In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” earlier Sunday, he said that he would prefer a “more surgical attack on Hezbollah” and that he was “not demanding” Lebanon’s inclusion in an overall ceasefire deal related to the Iran war.

Diplomacy Remains Active

Despite the missile fire, diplomatic channels remained active, with Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi visiting Tehran on Sunday carrying a message for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei from Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. Notably, Khamenei has not appeared publicly since being named ruler after his father’s death on 28 February during Israeli and US strikes that ignited the current war.

Pakistani officials stated that Islamabad, with backing from Qatar, Turkey and Egypt, was working to bridge differences between the parties. In Cairo, the Egyptian and Qatari foreign ministers discussed “proposed elements” of a possible US-Iran agreement, the Egyptian foreign ministry said, though no details were released. After the missiles hit Israel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with counterparts in France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Britain, Egypt, Turkey and Pakistan’s army chief, Iran’s state TV reported.

Airspace Closed Amid Regional Fallout

The strikes had consequences beyond Israel and Iran, as following the launches, Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority closed the country’s airspace for 72 hours, while Syria’s aviation authority announced a 12-hour closure. All flights from Tehran’s main international airport were suspended, Iran’s civil aviation authority stated.

Iran has continued to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil and gas transit route, while the US maintains a blockade of Iranian ports. Shipments of oil, natural gas and fertiliser have been affected, adding strain to the global economy. Since the April ceasefire began, Iran has also fired missiles and drones at Gulf nations, claiming to target US military positions in the region.

Netanyahu Under Domestic Pressure

According to reports, the fresh Iranian missile attacks for Netanyahu, who faces reelection later this year, present a political and security dilemma. He is under intense pressure at home to respond decisively to both Iran and Hezbollah, whose rocket fire has paralysed life for thousands of residents along Israel’s northern border. On the other hand, Trump has made clear that he opposes a return to full-scale war, leaving the Israeli leader to weigh military action against the risk of fracturing support from Washington.