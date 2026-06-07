Iran Football Team Faces Unprecedented US Travel Restrictions and Same-Day Match Flights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Iran’s national football team might have to deal with unprecedented travel hurdles during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. According to Iranian officials, players may only be permitted to enter the United States on the exact day of their matches and will be required to leave immediately after the final whistle blows.

This claim was revealed by Abolfazl Pasandideh, Iran’s ambassador to Mexico. He stated that the Iranian squad has already been notified of these highly restrictive entry conditions for the upcoming tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Unprecedented Logistical Challenges for the Squad

Under these reported guidelines, the Iranian players would not be allowed to stay on US soil between their scheduled games. Instead, they would have to fly in on matchday and depart the very same day. "Iranian players would not be permitted to stay in the United States between matches and would instead be required to arrive on matchday and depart the same day," the ambassador noted.

As of now, neither US authorities nor FIFA have issued any official confirmation regarding these travel constraints.

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If these measures are actually enforced, they will present a massive logistical nightmare for the team. Typically, international squads establish a single training base within the host country to live and practice throughout the tournament. Forcing players to constantly fly back and forth between matches could severely hurt their physical recovery, pre-game preparation, and overall team operations.

Geopolitics Intersects with Global Football

This situation stems from the long-standing political friction between Washington and Tehran. Diplomatic relations between the two nations have been severely strained for decades, with visa denials and travel blocks frequently disrupting academic, cultural, and sporting exchanges.

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However, this puts FIFA in a difficult position. The sport's governing body explicitly mandates that all World Cup host nations must facilitate smooth entry and participation for every qualified country, leaving political disputes aside. It remains to be seen how FIFA will navigate this intersection of global politics and sports.

Awaiting Official Responses

Iran has already locked in its spot for the 2026 World Cup and enters the expanded 48-team tournament as one of Asia's top contenders.