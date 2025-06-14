Iran Appoints New Military Leadership After Israeli Strike Kills Top Generals, Ex-Defence Minister Named Army Chief

Major General Amir Hatami, Iran’s former Defence Minister, has been appointed Chief Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the assassination of top Iranian military leaders, including former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CSAF) General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, in an Israeli strike, according to Iranian state-run media outlet IRNA.

Hatami served as Iran’s Defence Minister from 2013 to 2021.

In its report, IRNA stated that in his official decree, Iran’s Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei praised Hatami’s "dedication, competence, and experience," and called for a "transformative and revolutionary approach" under his leadership.

Other New Appointments

Iran’s Supreme Leader also named Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

In a post on X, Khamenei wrote, “In view of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri at the hands of the evil Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi’s meritorious services and valuable experience, I appoint him as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.”

Following the deaths of several senior military officials in the Israeli airstrike, Khamenei also announced a series of new military appointments.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour was named Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), following the killing of Lieutenant General Hossein Salami.

“In view of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Hossein Salami at the hands of the vile Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Mohammad Pakpour’s meritorious services and valuable experience, I appoint him as Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Khamenei declared.

The Supreme Leader also appointed a new Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (pbuh) Central Headquarters.

“In view of Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid’s martyrdom at the hands of the vile Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Ali Shadmani’s meritorious services and valuable experience, I confer the rank of Major General and appoint him Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (pbuh) Central HQ,” he announced on X.

Iran's Top Leaders Killed in Israeli Strikes

According to reports, Israel's Operation Rising Lion killed several of Iran’s highest-ranking military officers, including the heads of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the air force, and a former national security chief.

The deceased include:

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of the IRGC

Ali Shamkhani, former National Security Chief and longtime aide to Khamenei

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force

What Did Israel Say About Strikes on Iran?

On Friday, Israel launched what it described as “pre-emptive” strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated, “Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required.”