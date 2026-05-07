Iran Hits Out at US' UNSC Resolution to Open Hormuz, Calls It Advancement of 'Political Agenda' to Legitimize Unlawful Actions

New York: Iran has strongly criticized the United States-backed draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) concerning the Strait of Hormuz, aimed at defending freedom of navigation and securing the maritime route, alleging that Washington is attempting to advance its "political agenda" and "legitimize unlawful actions."

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations said the proposed resolution would not help resolve the ongoing crisis in the strategically significant waterway, noting that the "only viable solution" to the West Asia crisis is the removal of the US naval blockade on the ports of Iran.

"The only viable solution in the Strait of Hormuz is clear: a permanent end to the war, the lifting of the maritime blockade, and the restoration of normal passage. Instead, the U.S. is pushing a flawed, politically motivated UN Security Council draft resolution under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation' to advance its political agenda and legitimize unlawful actions—not to resolve the crisis," the Iranian mission stated in their post.

Iran further urged UN member states to reject the draft resolution and avoid supporting or co-sponsoring it.

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"Iran calls on Member States to act on the basis of logic, fairness, and principle, not pressure; reject the draft, and refrain from supporting or co-sponsoring it," the statement added.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions surrounding maritime security and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes.

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On Tuesday, the United States proposed a draft resolution in the UNSC aimed at defending freedom of navigation and securing the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing crisis over transit through the strategic waterway due to the ongoing conflict between Washington and Tehran.

According to a statement from the US Department of State, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran is "holding the world's economy hostage" through threats and actions in the strategic waterway, including alleged attempts to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacks on ships, laying of sea mines, and efforts to impose tolls on maritime traffic.

Rubio, in the statement, noted that the proposal comes at the direction of US President Donald Trump in conjunction with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar.

"At President Trump's direction, the United States, alongside Bahrain and our Gulf partners, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar, drafted a UN Security Council Resolution to defend freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement read.

The draft resolution reportedly "requires Iran to cease attacks, mining, and tolling" and also "demands that Iran disclose the number and location of the sea mines it has laid and cooperate with efforts to remove them," while supporting the creation of a humanitarian corridor.

The US said it expects the resolution to be voted on in the coming days and hopes for broad international backing from Security Council members.

Rubio also noted that a similar Bahrain-led resolution on the Strait of Hormuz was vetoed by China and Russia last month and further said it would be in the interest of both China and Russia to support the new draft, arguing that instability in the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global trade and potentially trigger "economic chaos to dozens and dozens of countries around the world."

Earlier in April, Russia and China vetoed a UN resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The resolution was already diluted to secure their abstentions.

The 15-member council saw 11 votes in favor, two against by China and Russia, and Pakistan and Colombia abstained from voting.