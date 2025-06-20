Breaking | Iran-Israel Conflict: Iran Makes Rare Exception For India, Opens Airspace To Facilitate Evacuation of 1,000 Stranded Indian Students

In a rare exception, Iran has opened its airspace to facilitate the evacuation of more than 1,000 stranded Indian students, who are expected to return soon, according to sources.

Many of these students have been stranded due to the military tensions between Iran and Israel.

Three flights will be used to evacuate the 1,000 Indian students. The first flight is scheduled to land at 11:00 PM tonight, while the second and third flights are expected to arrive on Saturday, one in the morning and the other in the evening, said sources.

Amid its ongoing military conflict with Israel, Iran has closed its airspace to most international flights. However, in what can be described as a friendly gesture, Iran made a rare exception for India to ensure that its stranded students are safely evacuated.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Iran are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and smooth evacuation of the students under Operation Sindhu.

The MEA emphasized that the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad remain a top priority for the Government of India.

India has initiated a phased evacuation of its citizens, particularly students. As part of the ongoing Operation Sindhu, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting a large number of Indian nationals in relocating from areas experiencing heightened hostilities to relatively safer regions within the country, and subsequently facilitating their evacuation through available and feasible means.

Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran via its emergency helpline, as well as the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), approximately 10,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran, including around 6,000 students. In light of increasing Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other areas, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively monitoring the security situation and has started moving Indian students to safer locations within the country.