60 Israeli Fighter Jets Hit Missile and Nuclear Sites Including Nuclear Research Headquarters in Iran

Iran-Israel Conflict: The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Friday said that over 60 of their fighter jets hit dozens of military establishments in Tehran last night (Thursday) using around 120 munitions.

Giving more details, IAF stated in a post on X, “Military industrial sites for the production of missile components and sites for the production of raw materials used to cast missile engines were attacked. They were built over years and formed the industrial center of gravity of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and Nuclear Affairs.”

In addition to this, the IAF also attacked the SPND headquarters building in Tehran, which is used for research and development of advanced technologies and weapons for the Iranian regime's military capabilities, and three missile launchers in Iran that were ready to be fired at Israel. A military commander who was working to launch them was also attacked, said an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson.

“Israel continues to act decisively to neutralize threats before they strike,” stated the IDF spokesperson.

In a statement, the IDF stated, “The Air Force attacked several Iranian missile systems intended to hit our aircraft in the Isfahan area. In recent days, fighter jets have attacked Iranian missile and radar systems in the Isfahan and Tehran regions, which were intended to damage IDF aircraft and prevent their attacks. This attack expands the IDF's freedom of aerial action in Iranian skies, following the breakthrough to Tehran."

"Fighter jets and aircraft of the Air Force continue to operate freely in Iranian skies and attack military targets of the Iranian regime in western and central Iran. The IDF will continue to work to increase freedom of air operations in Iranian skies and to achieve air superiority,” the IDF said.