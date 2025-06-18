Iran-Israel Conflict: Most Americans Don't Want US to Join War Against Tehran, Poll Reveals

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, with Israel and Iran exchanging strikes, many Americans are uneasy about how US President Donald Trump is navigating the crisis, according to a recent Economist/YouGov poll conducted from June 13-16, 2025. The survey reveals a public wary of military involvement, strongly favoring diplomatic efforts to address Iran’s nuclear program, and divided in their views of both Israel and Iran’s relationship with the U.S.

Trump’s Approval Ratings Take a Hit

The poll paints a challenging picture for President Trump’s foreign policy approval. Only 37% of Americans “approve” of how he’s handling issues related to both Israel and Iran. Meanwhile, 44% “disapprove” of his approach to Israel, and 41% are unhappy with his handling of Iran. This translates to a net approval rating of –7 for Israel and –4 for Iran, signaling a lack of confidence in Trump’s strategy amid rising Middle East tensions.

The disapproval comes at a time when Trump’s overall job approval is also slipping. The same poll shows 41% of Americans approve of his performance as president, matching his lowest point in his second term, while 54% disapprove. This downturn is particularly stark among younger adults under 30, where only 27% approve, down from 36% just two weeks earlier.

Americans View Iran with Suspicion

Half of the respondents (50%) see Iran as an enemy of the U.S., while 25% describe it as unfriendly, and just 5% consider it an ally or friendly. This perception aligns with concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with 61% of Americans viewing its nuclear program as a serious threat—24% call it an immediate danger, and 37% see it as somewhat serious.

Despite these fears, the appetite for military action is low. Only 16% support U.S. military intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict, while 60% are firmly against it. This opposition spans political divides, with 65% of Democrats, 61% of Independents, and 53% of Republicans rejecting military involvement. Among Trump voters specifically, just 19% back U.S. military action, highlighting a disconnect between the president’s base and any potential escalation.

Strong Support for Diplomacy

Instead of force, Americans overwhelmingly prefer diplomacy. A majority, 56%, believe the U.S. should negotiate with Iran over its nuclear program, a sentiment shared by 58% of Democrats, 51% of Independents, and 61% of Republicans. This marks a significant shift from 2015, when 32% of Americans—52% of Republicans—opposed nuclear talks during the Obama administration. The change suggests a growing acceptance of diplomatic engagement, even among Trump’s supporters.

The preference for talks comes as Iran’s nuclear capabilities remain a focal point. Recent Israeli strikes have reportedly damaged Iran’s uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, though the Fordow facility sustained little harm, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Mixed Feelings About Israel, Especially Amongst Democrats

Americans have a more favorable view of Israel, with 36% calling it an ally and nearly half describing it as “friendly” or expressing uncertainty. However, 10% see Israel as unfriendly, and 6% label it an enemy. These mixed sentiments reflect broader shifts in public opinion, particularly among Democrats, where sympathy for Palestinians has grown in recent years. A February 2025 Economist/YouGov poll noted 35% of Democrats sympathized more with Palestinians compared to just 9% for Israelis.

Israel’s recent operation against Iran, which targeted nuclear scientists and military sites, has intensified the conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strikes as essential to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. The operation has killed at least 224 people in Iran, while Iran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks have claimed 24 lives in Israel and injured over 500.

Trump’s Dilemma: Military Action or Talks?

Trump faces a pivotal decision as Israel pushes for stronger action against Iran. On June 17, 2025, he met with national security advisers to discuss U.S. involvement, but no decision was reached. Trump has signaled reluctance to negotiate, telling reporters, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple,” and adding, “I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

Public opinion could constrain Trump’s options. Polls show his base, particularly MAGA supporters, are wary of foreign wars. Influential voices like Tucker Carlson have criticized calls for U.S. involvement, arguing it betrays the “America First” ethos. Conversely, some Republican hawks, like Mark Levin, advocate for aggressive action against Iran. A Ronald Reagan Institute poll before Israel’s latest strikes showed Republican support for Israeli airstrikes but deep concern about U.S. entanglement in another Middle East conflict.

Global and Domestic Context

The Israel-Iran conflict is straining U.S. alliances. A Pew Research Center survey found that while 83% of Israelis view the U.S. favorably under Trump, global opinion of the U.S. has soured in 15 of 24 countries since his return to office. In Europe, countries like Poland and Sweden express growing unease, partly due to Trump’s reduced support for Ukraine.

Domestically, Trump’s foreign policy challenges are compounded by other issues. His approval ratings on immigration (–11 on deportations) and the economy (–10) are also underwater, with controversies like the deployment of Marines to Los Angeles against anti-ICE protests drawing 47% disapproval. These pressures could shape how Trump approaches the Israel-Iran situation, as he balances his base’s expectations with international demands.