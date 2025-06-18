'Nuclear Catastrophe': Russia Calls Israel Attacks Illegal

Russia has strongly criticized recent Israeli military attacks on Iran, calling them illegal and dangerous to global security. In a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Moscow warned that continued attacks on Iran's nuclear sites could lead to a "nuclear catastrophe" and urged all parties to resolve conflicts through diplomacy.

Russia said Israel's military actions against Iran especially targeting nuclear and military facilities violated international law and the United Nations Charter.

The Russian government accused Israel of undermining international peace and destroying chances for a diplomatic agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

“The ongoing Israeli attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites are illegal under international law,” the Foreign Ministry stated. “They pose serious threats to global security and push the world closer to a nuclear disaster.”

Russia defended Iran, saying Tehran has repeatedly stated its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. Moscow also said Iran has shown willingness to resume talks with the United States and remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“Russia supports Iran’s position and believes that the only way to resolve concerns about its nuclear program is through dialogue and negotiations,” the statement said.

Russia also called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to quickly provide a clear and detailed report on the damage caused to Iran’s nuclear sites during the Israeli strikes.

The Kremlin added that it is ready to act as a mediator between Iran and Israel and reminded the international community that Russia had previously offered to store Iranian uranium on its soil as part of a peaceful solution.

Israel-Iran Conflict

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran, claiming it aimed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon. According to Israeli sources, the operation targeted nuclear sites, missile factories, and military leaders. Initial reports confirmed that Iran’s Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant was not hit.

Israel said it acted because diplomatic talks with Iran were not stopping its progress toward weapons-grade uranium. Iran’s leaders have denied that their nuclear program is aimed at developing weapons, maintaining that it is peaceful.

Details of the Israeli Operation

According to Israeli officials and intelligence sources:

The operation was secretly planned over several years.

Israeli agents smuggled armed drones and weapons into Iran, placing them near key targets.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence were used to identify high-level targets.

Airstrikes killed several senior Iranian generals and scientists involved in the country’s missile and nuclear programs.

The attack disrupted Iran’s ability to launch an immediate response.

One intelligence officer said AI helped Israel quickly sort through large amounts of data to select targets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the organization in charge of Iran’s missile program.

In addition to condemning Israel, Russia accused Western countries of encouraging anti-Iran sentiment and contributing to the current crisis. The Kremlin said only countries with political interests have supported Israel’s actions, while the wider international community has opposed them.

“The use of force by Israel against a sovereign U.N. member state is unacceptable,” Russia’s statement said. “Such acts of aggression destroy peace and threaten both regional and international stability.”