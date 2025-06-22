Will Russia, China, Turkey Step In After US Massive Precision Strike On Iran’s 3 Nuclear Sites | Exclusive

New Delhi: On Sunday, the United States carried out a targeted strike on Iran's nuclear facility, escalating tensions already boiling in West Asia. Soon after, US President Donald Trump issued a statement calling on Iran to end the conflict peacefully. However, his statement has sparked a wider concern, Will this remain a limited regional conflict, or are we looking at the start of a bigger global war?

The real fear being discussed globally is whether this war will pull in other major powers. If it escalates beyond just Israel and Iran, will countries like China, Russia, or Turkey get involved? What could be their interests, their limits, and their actions if the situation continues to worsen? These questions are becoming central to the global strategic conversation.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, defence expert General GD Bakshi explained the possible role of countries like Russia and China in this rising conflict. He warned that certain signals from global powers cannot be ignored.

He said, "The Russian President Putin himself said that don't hit the nuclear facility, especially Bushehr. He had warned that in Bushehr there are about 150 Russian engineers and technicians and he had expressed concerns about their safety. He had warned about their safety and he had said that we are not withdrawing them. So that is very truculent language, and with this kind of statement on record, doing nothing is not an option for Russians."

General Bakshi explained that Russia has directly cautioned against any strikes near its people, and any hit on the Bushehr site where Russian personnel are present could provoke a serious Russian reaction.

General Bakshi added that while China may offer equipment, its internal instability and purges in its military leadership could stop it from taking any open or aggressive stance in the conflict for now.

On China's possible involvement General Bakshi added, "China is a different cup of tea. China is in trouble at home, their 100 generals being either killed or sacked or imprisoned which also include Vice Chairman of Central Military Commission. Almost 20 generals and 3 defence ministers have been removed. So I don't see China in much of a position to do anything more than what it has done already. It has sent three massive cargo plane loads of equipment. What kind of equipment we do not know, but yes, it could supply surface-to-air missiles. It could supply North Korean surface-to-surface missiles and if those aircrafts were attacked, you could have the widening of the conflict right away."

Israeli envoy to India Confirms Backchannel Talks with Russia, China, Turkey

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar told Republic TV that Israel is in backchannel communication with the leadership of Russia, China, and Turkey, and he is confident they will not get involved in the ongoing conflict.