US Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Heart: B-2 Bombers Obliterate Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan with GBU-57 Missiles

Washington: In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the United States has carried out airstrikes on three key nuclear sites in Iran. The targeted sites, located in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, are critical components of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Trump Announces Military Action

US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes on social media, describing them as a "very successful" operation. The president stated that a full payload of bombs was dropped on the Fordow facility, which is located deep underground, making it a prime target for US B-2 stealth bombers. The bombers safely completed their mission and exited Iranian airspace without incident, Trump confirmed.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now safely on their way home," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He added that this military operation was a historic moment for the United States, Israel, and the world, emphasizing that Iran must now "agree to end this war."

B-2 Bombers and Strategic Targets

The US military employed B-2 stealth bombers, which are capable of delivering heavy bombs to deeply buried targets. According to reports, these bombers were equipped with the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP), a powerful weapon designed to destroy underground bunkers. Experts have speculated that these weapons were essential in targeting Fordow, which is located in a mountainous area and is one of Iran’s most secure nuclear sites.

Rising Tensions in the Region

This strike comes amid escalating violence between Israel and Iran, which has seen a sharp rise in military operations. Israel, which has long considered Iran's nuclear ambitions a threat to its security, has been bombing Iranian targets for over a week. In response, Iran has threatened more devastating retaliations, pledging to continue its nuclear program and warning of severe consequences if Israel persists in its strikes.

As of now, over 600 people, including civilians, have been reported dead in Iran due to the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, Israel has suffered losses as well, with Iranian missile and drone attacks causing deaths and damage.

Iran’s Response

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the US and Israel for these attacks, warning that it will not halt its nuclear program under any circumstances. President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran cautioned that further Israeli airstrikes would prompt a "more devastating" response from Tehran. The Iranian government has also indicated it will continue to pursue its nuclear activities, despite international pressure.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is living in a bunker as the conflict intensifies. He has named three potential successors in case of his death, signaling the seriousness of the situation.

The strikes by the United States have drawn widespread international attention, with leaders from around the world calling for de-escalation and a diplomatic solution to the crisis. US allies, including Israel, have voiced support for the strikes, citing the need to neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities. However, critics argue that this military action could lead to further instability in the Middle East and escalate the risk of a broader regional conflict.

As President Trump prepares to address the nation, the world remains on edge, awaiting further developments. For now, the focus remains on whether these strikes will bring Iran to the negotiating table or lead to a more dangerous escalation in the ongoing conflict.

‘The Call for Peace’ Says Donald Trump

In his statement, President Trump concluded by urging for peace, saying, "Now is the time for peace." However, given the complexity of the situation and the high stakes involved, achieving a lasting peace remains uncertain.

The world watches closely as the situation continues to unfold, with global leaders seeking a way to prevent further bloodshed and ensure the safety and security of the region.