Iran Offers 7-Day Plan To US, Says Strait Of Hormuz Could Reopen On Sixth Day If Conditions Met

Baghdad, Iraq: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Tehran has presented the United States with a seven-day plan to resolve the ongoing conflict, adding that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen on the sixth day and negotiations resume on the seventh if Washington meets Iran's conditions.

“Iran’s position is clear and has been presented to the US side in the form of a seven-day plan. The US side has put forward its views, which we are currently reviewing,” Araghchi said, as reported by Press TV.

“If there were any real sincerity on the US side—which there isn't—the way forward would be clear. If the US meets those conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on the sixth day, and negotiations will resume on the seventh day,” he added.

Araghchi's remarks come amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington, with both sides exchanging accusations over the conflict and the prospects for diplomatic engagement.

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Earlier, addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Araghchi accused the United States of choosing “aggression, threats, and economic warfare” instead of pursuing diplomacy, according to Al Jazeera.

“The United States chose the opposite path: aggression, threats, assassination, and economic warfare, with blatant disregard for international law and the United Nations Charter,” he said.

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The Iranian foreign minister maintained that Tehran would not accept pressure or intimidation but remained open to negotiations based on mutual respect and credible guarantees.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has also said that Tehran would not “bow down to the excesses of aggressor countries”.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed confidence that the ongoing war with Iran would end “very quickly”, linking the conclusion of hostilities to lower energy prices for American consumers.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Kentucky, Trump defended previous US strikes against Iranian targets, claiming that the operations had damaged Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has meanwhile stressed that ending hostilities across all fronts, including in Lebanon, is essential for lasting regional peace.

Notably, in September, Araghchi said Iran had offered a seven-day plan to end the conflict in West Asia, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and initiate comprehensive talks on its nuclear programme.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Araghchi said the proposal was similar to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Iran and the US in June.