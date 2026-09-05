Iran Oil Tanker Hit By Missile Near Key Kharg Island Oil Hub As US-Iran Tensions Escalate

New Delhi: An Iranian oil tanker was reportedly struck by a missile off the coast of Iran’s strategic Kharg Island on Saturday, September 5, amid a fresh escalation in the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

According to reports, the tanker was hit while operating near Kharg Island, a crucial hub for Iran’s oil exports. No casualties have been reported so far.

Iran’s Student News Network reported that the oil tanker was struck by a missile. Around the same time, explosions were heard near Kharg Island, according to Iran’s Fars news agency, which was cited by Reuters. The origin of the explosions was not immediately clear.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the conflict escalating again this week after a period of relative calm.

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Kharg Island is particularly significant to Iran’s energy sector. The island handles around 90 per cent of Iran’s crude oil exports, making any attack or disruption in the area potentially significant for the country’s already strained oil trade.

The reported tanker strike also comes against the backdrop of growing risks to commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

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The United States has stepped up military and economic pressure on Iran in recent days. Washington has carried out strikes on Iranian military and maritime targets, while Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks against US-linked positions in the region.

The latest escalation has raised fresh concerns over the safety of oil tankers and other commercial vessels operating in the Gulf. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly below pre-war levels, while disruptions to Iranian oil exports have intensified pressure on Tehran’s economy.

Oil markets have also been closely watching developments in the region. Brent crude remained above $95 a barrel earlier this week as renewed hostilities and uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz fuelled concerns over global energy supplies.