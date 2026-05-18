Iran Proposes 14-Point Plan via Pakistan to End War, Seeks Sanctions Relief and Reparations in Talks With US

Iran has put forward a new 14-point proposal through Pakistan in an effort to bring the ongoing war to a close and restore diplomatic trust, according to Iranian media outlets.

The Tasnim news agency, quoting a source close to the country’s negotiating team, indicated that Tehran's latest framework prioritizes a permanent conclusion to hostilities rather than merely stretching out a temporary ceasefire.

This diplomatic development coincides with Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, extending his official visit to Tehran into a third day as part of ongoing efforts to mediate the discussions.

Iran Responds to US Demands

The announcement follows statements from Tehran confirming it has delivered a response to a recent US proposal aimed at halting the conflict. While some domestic Iranian media reports characterized Washington’s terms as excessive, official channels confirmed that diplomatic talks remain active.

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that Tehran has officially communicated its specific concerns to the US side. He noted that these critical exchanges are being handled through a Pakistani mediator, though he declined to share explicit details regarding the contents of the proposals.

Demands for Asset Release and War Reparations

During his address, Baqaei stood firm on Tehran’s core conditions for peace. Key among these demands is the unfreezing of Iranian assets currently held abroad and the lifting of long-standing economic sanctions. According to the spokesperson, the Iranian negotiating team has resolutely pressed these issues during every single round of negotiations.

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Furthermore, Baqaei defended Iran’s insistence on receiving war reparations from the United States, labeling the conflict "illegal and baseless."