'Iran Really Wants To Make A Deal,' Says Trump; Advises Opponents To 'Sit Back and Relax'

Washington DC: Amid an evolving security situation in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for Washington and its allies. He attacked the political rivals and those among his party for not being supportive--calling them to "sit back and relax".

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Trump criticised Democrats and certain Republicans, accusing them of undermining his negotiating efforts through constant public commentary.

"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don't the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively "chirping," at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever", he said.

Trump urged patience and confidence, stating, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - it always does.”

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As developments follow, Trump earlier requested further amendments to a proposed agreement with Iran aimed at prolonging a ceasefire, CBS News reported.

According to reports, the newest draft incorporates a 60-day cessation of hostilities, measures to unlock the Strait of Hormuz, and a framework to resume negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. However, an official agreement has not yet been declared. A high-level White House session held on Friday to reach a "final determination" concluded without any definitive resolution.

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He signalled that blocking Iran from engineering nuclear armaments continues to be a core element of the potential pact.

"The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons," he asserted during a broadcast interview on Fox News.

The US President further mentioned that he was in "no hurry" to finalise a pact. According to Axios, as cited by CBS News, Trump demanded multiple revisions during the Friday session and has subsequently pushed for additional modifications. Validating this stance, a White House official stated: “President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines.”

As per the CBS News report, the current proposal encompasses the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and tackling the issue of Iran's reserve of highly enriched uranium.