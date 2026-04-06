Iran Rejects Latest US Ceasefire Proposal, Wants Permanent End To War

Tehran: Iran has rejected the latest ceasefire proposal by US and wants a permanent end to the war, the country's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said, as reported by Associated Press. This comes as Donald Trump's Tuesday deadline to begin bombing Iranian energy and infrastructure draws closer.

“We won’t merely accept a ceasefire,” Mojtaba Ferdousi Pour, head of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Cairo, told The Associated Press, adding, “We only accept an end of the war with guarantees that we won’t be attacked again.”

Tehran has reportedly conveyed its response through Pakistan, which has emerged to be a mediator in this war that has dragged on for more than a month. Iran has expressed its unwillingness to accept any temporary truce, but has stressed on the need for a "permanent end to war."

As per reports, Iran’s reply is in the form of a 10-clause framework that extends the purview of an immediate ceasefire, including ending conflicts across the Middle East, regulations to ensure safe passage of ships through Hormuz, lifting of sanctions on the country, among several others.

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The rejection of the ceasefire comes at the back of negotiations between both the nations through intermediaries, especially Pakistan.

Earlier, a senior Iranian official said that Tehran does not believe Washington is ready for a permanent ceasefire and the country is not willing to accept pressure or imposed deadlines. Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the US 15-point proposal is “excessively demanding”, adding that the country has “compiled and formalized” its own set of demands. (With AP inputs)