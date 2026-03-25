Updated 25 March 2026 at 20:35 IST
'Will End The War When...': Iran Rejects Trump's 15-Point Truce Proposal, Lists 5 Conditions For Peace
Iran on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point proposal for ceasefire talks and instead outlined five conditions before America and Israel to end the war in the Middle East.
- World News
- 2 min read
Tehran: Iran on Wednesday rejected US President Donald Trump's 15-point proposal for ceasefire talks and instead outlined five conditions before America and Israel to end the war in the Middle East, according to Iranian state media. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” Press TV reported, quoting a senior Iranian official.
According to Press TV, the conditions listed by Tehran are:
- A complete halt to "aggression and assassinations" by the enemy.
- The establishment of concrete mechanisms to ensure that the war is not reimposed on the Islamic Republic.
- Guaranteed and clearly defined payment of war damages and reparations.
- The conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all resistance groups involved throughout the region
- International recognition and guarantees regarding Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump's 15-Point Proposal
According to reports, the President Donald Trump-led US administration offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran. Among the demands are:
- Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities.
- Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons.
- There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.
- Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the near future, in a timetable to be agreed.
- The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled.
- The IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency and oversight inside Iran.
- Iran must abandon its regional proxy “paradigm.”
- Iran must cease the funding, direction and arming of its regional proxies.
- The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor.
- Iran's missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage.
- Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defence.
Also Read- West Asia War LIVE: Massive Explosions Reported In Iran's Qazvin, Pakistan-Bound Ship Turned Back At Hormuz
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Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 20:19 IST