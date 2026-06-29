Iran Rejects Trump’s Doha Talks Claim, Says No US Meetings Planned ‘At Any Level’ In Coming Days
Iran denied Trump’s claim of planned Doha talks, saying no meetings with the US are scheduled at any level in the coming days and calling reports of negotiations inaccurate.
- World News
- 1 min read
Tehran: Iran has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that talks with American officials were planned in Doha, stating that no meetings with the United States are scheduled at any level in the coming days. Tehran dismissed the suggestion as inaccurate, stressing that it has not agreed to any such diplomatic engagement and that reports of imminent negotiations do not reflect its current position.
(This is a developing story)