Iran Releases Rare Footage Of Mojtaba Khamenei, His Voice Heard Amid Health Concerns

Tehran: Iran has released rare, previously unseen footage of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, with the video also capturing his voice for what appears to be the first time amid persistent speculation over his health and prolonged absence from public view.

The undated footage, shared by Iran's Fars news agency, shows the 56-year-old Iranian leader presiding over a religious academic study session. In the video, Khamenei listens to a student presenting a thesis before offering his assessment of the work.

The footage is significant because Khamenei has remained largely out of the public eye, fuelling repeated reports and speculation about his health. Earlier reports had raised questions about his condition and his ability to carry out his duties, while Iranian officials have maintained that he remains in control.

The newly released clip also features Khamenei discussing what Iranian media describes as the regime's “Islamic Security Model”, providing an additional indication of his continued involvement in ideological and political matters.

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The release comes amid continued international attention on Iran's leadership and questions surrounding Khamenei's health. Earlier this month, Iranian media had also released rare footage of the Supreme Leader after reports that his health had deteriorated.

The latest video, however, marks a notable development as it allows viewers to hear Khamenei speaking directly. His voice had become a particular focus of speculation amid his limited public appearances.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has previously sought to dispel concerns over Khamenei's health, saying after a lengthy meeting with the Supreme Leader that he was in “perfect health”.