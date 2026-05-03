Iran's Deputy FM Says Tehran's Proposal To US Aimed At 'Permanently Ending Imposed War'

Tehran: Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, on Saturday confirmed that Tehran's recent diplomatic proposal to the United States, presented via Pakistan as a mediator, is intended to "permanently end the imposed war" and bring a resolution to the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

According to the state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the remarks came in a gathering of foreign diplomats and ambassadors based in Tehran, where Gharibabadi emphasised Iran's preparedness for both diplomatic negotiations and any potential military aggression.

"Iran has always believed in interest-based diplomacy to resolve existing issues and has played its part," the deputy minister said, as quoted by IRIB.

"Iran has presented its plan to Pakistan as a mediator with the aim of permanently ending the imposed war, and now the ball is in America's court to choose the path of diplomacy or to continue the confrontational approach," he added.

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Gharibabadi noted that while Tehran is prepared to engage diplomatically, it maintains deep distrust toward the United States, questioning its commitment to honest and meaningful dialogue.

"Iran is ready for both paths in order to ensure its national interests and security, and in any case, it will always maintain its pessimism and distrust of America and its honesty in the path of diplomacy," Gharibabadi said as quoted by IRIB.

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His remarks come after Iran submitted its latest proposal aimed at advancing negotiations to end the ongoing West Asia conflict with the US, in response to recent amendments introduced by Washington to a draft plan aimed at ending the conflict.

According to Axios, citing sources familiar with the matter, the latest proposal submitted by Iran through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator in the talks, comes after US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff sent a list of amendments on Monday, focusing on reintroducing the nuclear issue into the draft framework.

According to Iranian state media, IRNA, Tehran submitted its latest proposal aimed at advancing negotiations to end the ongoing West Asia conflict with the US.

Tehran handed over the text of its new proposal to Pakistan on Thursday evening, though details of Tehran's counter-terms have not been fully disclosed.

Axios, citing the source, further reported that one of the proposed US amendments calls for Iran to commit that it will not transfer any enriched uranium from its bombed nuclear facilities or restart any nuclear-related activities at those sites while negotiations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with Iran's latest proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, while also casting doubt on whether a final agreement can be reached.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens.”

He did not elaborate on the specific aspects of the proposal he found unacceptable but indicated uncertainty over Tehran's willingness to ultimately agree to a settlement.