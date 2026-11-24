Washington, DC: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday (local time) claimed that Iran's economy is "underwater" and its leadership is "panicking", as the United States announced fresh sanctions targeting more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel in an effort to disrupt the country's global shadow banking network.

In a post on X, Bessent said the Iranian regime was increasingly dependent on shadow banking networks to sustain its financial operations amid declining oil revenues and economic sanctions. "Iran’s economy is underwater, and its leaders are panicking. Iran’s shadow banking system is the last financial lifeline of a bankrupt regime. Treasury will continue dismantling these illicit networks until we have buried the head of the snake," Bessent wrote.

His remarks came after the US Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions under its Operation Economic Outcast, aimed at disrupting Iran's financial infrastructure and restricting its access to foreign currency through international financial channels. According to the Treasury Department, the latest action targets more than two dozen Iranian exchange houses, front companies and key personnel allegedly involved in facilitating Iran's global shadow banking networks.

The department said that as Iran's economy remained battered by economic sanctions and its oil revenues continued to decline, the regime's shadow banking facilitators had increasingly failed to repatriate dwindling export earnings while enriching themselves by diverting state resources.

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The sanctions target financial networks that support much of Iran's remaining foreign trade by moving billions of dollars through the international financial system, enabling the regime to access foreign currency despite comprehensive sanctions, the Treasury Department said.

The action has been taken under three executive orders: targeting certain sectors of the Iranian economy, including its financial sector; as amended, relating to counter-terrorism designations; and targeting individuals operating in various sectors of Iran's metals industry.

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The Treasury Department said Operation Economic Outcast was announced by Bessent on August 24, 2026, and was aimed at severing the remaining economic lifelines sustaining the Iranian regime. Under the operation, the department has mapped networks, facilitators and financial channels allegedly used by Iran to smuggle oil, evade sanctions and fund terrorism.

The US Treasury said it was working with partners across the US government, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Gulf countries to target sources of illicit revenue and sanctions-evasion mechanisms used by the Iranian regime. It further warned that entities facilitating money laundering or sanctions evasion on behalf of Iran risk being cut off from the US financial system.