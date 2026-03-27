Iran's Fresh Wave of Missiles Towards Israel Has A 'Thank You' Note For India

New Delhi: In a gesture signifying the strong ties between two friendly countries, especially during the war in West Asia, Iran has written “Thank you people of India” on its latest barrage of missiles launched towards Israel.

The visuals shared online by the Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai mentioned “Thank you people of India” written in blue markers on missile shells before their launch. It also mentioned other countries like Pakistan, Germany and Spain.

The recent show of gratitude for India comes after Iran recently stated that it is allowing Indian vessels to pass through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. This comes even as Iran has blocked the passage of ships linked to the United States and its allies in the Gulf and Israel.

The Iranian leadership has also been in close conversation with India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People in Jammu and Kashmir have also expressed their support to Iranians in this conflict by organising donation drives which received diverse contributions like cash, jewellery, as well as household items. The Iranian Embassy acknowledged such humanitarian gestures and expressed deep gratitude.

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A Tight Rope Walk For India

The expression of gratitude from Iran comes at a time when India-US as well as India-Israel relations have grown closer in leaps and bounds. Despite maintaining close historical and cultural ties with the people of Iran, India has close cooperation with Israel when it comes to drone warfare and hi-tech transfer.

Ever since the war broke out in the Middle East, India has maintained a balanced approach, condemning the war and has repeatedly stressed on dialogue and diplomacy to contain the situation.

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The War in Middle East

The US and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.