Iran's Hormuz Regulatory Body Blacklists 11 More Vessels Transiting Through Strait Over 'Non-Compliance'

Tehran: Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) on Wednesday (local time) blacklisted a further 11 vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz over what it described as 'non-compliance' with Iranian protocols, taking the total number of vessels barred from the strategically important waterway to 56.

In a post on X, the PGSA said its Non-Compliant Vessels (NCV) list had been updated, while acknowledging information submitted by members of the public that contributed to the latest entries. “The NCV list has been updated on the website. Certain entries on this list have been established through information voluntarily submitted by the public, and the PGSA wishes to formally acknowledge and thank those who have contributed to this effort,” the authority said.

The PGSA, a regulatory body established by Iran to manage and monitor maritime operations through the strategic waterway, has warned that any vessel cooperating with a blacklisted ship could also be added to the list. PGSA on its website stated vessels found violating Iranian protocols for the Strait of Hormuz could face restrictions on future passages, including fines, detention or confiscation.

The authority has also advised cargo owners shipping to and from the Persian Gulf to review the NCV list before chartering vessels to avoid potential issues. “Any vessel cooperating with listed vessels (via STS, transhipment, etc.) will be added to the list,” the PGSA said. The authority has stated that vessels seeking removal from the blacklist must submit a formal application with supporting justifications.

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The latest action comes a week after Tehran blacklisted 45 tankers that it claimed had violated its rules for navigating the Strait of Hormuz. On May 18, Iran's Supreme National Security Council formally launched the PGSA as a dedicated mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The council reported a statement announcing that the official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority had become operational. “In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live. Follow us for real-time updates on the Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments,” the authority said in the statement.

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