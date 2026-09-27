Iran's IRGC Claims Capture of Unmanned US Submersible Remus 600 in Strait of Hormuz

Tehran, Iran: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Naval Forces claimed to have captured a second advanced unmanned underwater vehicle, Remus 600, belonging to the United States military in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to an official statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB on Sunday, the operation targeted what Iranian military authorities characterised as the "second subsurface [submarine] of the American terrorist army" operating in the strategic waterway.

The IRGC stated that the capture was executed through a "coordinated and complex operation" leveraging Iranian military intelligence oversight and electronic warfare capabilities.

"With the help of God Almighty, the IRGC Navy soldiers, through a coordinated and complex operation with intelligence and electronic warfare, were able to trap an advanced UAV of the American terrorist army that was operating in the Strait of Hormuz for the purpose of espionage," the statement read.

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The intercepted platform was identified by the IRGC Navy as a Remus 600, an intelligent, autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle, which Iranian officials alleged was conducting espionage missions inside the strait.

"This submersible is a type of intelligent and advanced submersible called the Remus 600, which was captured by the IRGC Navy and is now in the hands of the force's specialists to retrieve its information," it added.

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IRIB cited the IRGC statement as confirming that the captured submersible has been handed over to specialist military technicians to analyse the system and recover stored data.

The IRGC Navy further reiterated its firm stance on maritime transit through the choke point, declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed and warning that it continues to take "strong and relentless" action against unauthorised traffic in the region, IRIB reported.

"The IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is closed and we are taking strong and relentless action against dangerous movements and unauthorised traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran will remain resolute and not retreat in the face of the United States and Israel, as US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Addressing people who had gathered at the airport to welcome him after his return from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pezeshkian said, “We stand firm with strength, we are at the service of our people, we will stand until our last breath, and we promise that as long as we have life in our bodies, we will be honest servants to the people; you have put us to shame, I do not consider myself worthy of your presence, I am your servant.”

In another assertion from the Iranian Military, the Senior Spokesperson of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said in an interview with Iranian state television that Tehran had resolved “to have not the slightest retreat in the face of the enemy and to suppress him.”

Shekarchi said that Iran was “the most experienced country in the world in asymmetric warfare” and warned the United States against interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Americans should not dream of interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and if they interfere, they will receive a slap from the Iranian Armed Forces; they must leave our region,” he said.

He further warned, “Any ship that passes through the Strait of Hormuz outside the route designated by Iran will not have security.”

Pezeshkian and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier visited the US this week for the United Nations gathering of world leaders and proposed a seven-day roadmap aimed at ending the fighting and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Under the proposal, Washington is expected to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, waive sanctions on Iranian oil sales, release an estimated USD 12 billion in frozen Iranian assets and observe a ceasefire covering the region, including Lebanon and Yemen.

In return, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while talks with the US on a final agreement concerning Iran’s nuclear programme would begin on the seventh day. Araghchi had said the initial steps would take four to five days and the waterway would reopen on the sixth day.