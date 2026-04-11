'Iran's New Regime More Extreme': Israel's Huge Warning Ahead Of Peace Talks

Jerusalem: Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has sent a huge warning to mediators ahead of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, over the war in the Middle East. IDF representatives told the lawmakers that the new Iranian leadership is more extreme and rigid that the previous regime of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

IDF representatives told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, “Iran’s new leadership is even more extreme than its predecessor", The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, most of the leaders in the new Iranian regime led by Mojtaba Ali Khamenei are members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an organisation long regarded as ideologically rigid wing of the Iranian establishment.

Notably, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's regime was toppled due to US-Israel's airstrikes on Tehran on the first day of the war on February 28. Khamenei was assassinated in an airstrike on his residence. Following his demise, his son Mojtaba Ali Khamenei took over as the Supreme Leader of Iran.

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Peace Talks

Peace talks are set to start in Islamabad on Saturday. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is among the Iranian delegation set to take part in the negotiations. Notably, US and Iran agreed for a two-week ceasefire just three days ago.

However, the ceasefire continues to wobble, primarily because Israel continues to attack Lebanon despite ‘mediator’ Pakistan's claim that the Middle Eastern country was included in the ceasefire deal.

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