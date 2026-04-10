'They Are Only Alive To Negotiate': Few Hours Before Peace Talks, Trump Threatens Iran Again

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump has issued yet another threat to Iran. The timing of the new threat comes across as ironic since this comes just after Vice President JD Vance left for Islamabad, Pakistan, to engage in peace talks and find a resolution to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

‘If We Don’t Have A Deal…'

“We have a reset going. We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made -- even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart,” Trump told New York Post. "We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon," he added.

The President further stated, “We’re loading up the ships. We’re loading up the ships with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we used to do a complete decimation…And if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively.”

He also posted a cryptic post on Truth Social, reading, “WORLD's MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!”

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'Iranians Have No Cards'

Trump engaged in more rhetoric ahead of negotiations, suggesting that Iranians lack leverage for demands.

He wrote on social media, “The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”

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Peace Talks

Peace talks are set to start in Islamabad on Saturday. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is among the Iranian delegation set to take part in the negotiations. Notably, US and Iran agreed for a two-week ceasefire just three days ago.

However, the ceasefire continues to wobble, primarily because Israel continues to attack Lebanon despite ‘mediator’ Pakistan's claim that the Middle Eastern country was included in the ceasefire deal.