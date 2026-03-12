Israel Strikes Rebuilt Taleghan Facility Linked to Iran's Nuclear Weapons Program, IDF Says

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that it has conducted a precision strike on the 'Taleghan' compound, a key site linked to Iran's nuclear weapons development program, as part of ongoing operations in Tehran.

According to the IDF statement, the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise intelligence, targeted the facility amid a series of recent strikes in the Iranian capital. The compound was described as being utilized by the Iranian regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons.

The IDF highlighted that in recent years, the Taleghan site served for the development of advanced explosives and the conduct of sensitive experiments, tied to the covert 'AMAD' project--Iran's alleged nuclear weaponization program from the 2000s.

"In recent years, the compound was utilized to develop advanced explosives and to conduct sensitive experiments as part of the ‘AMAD’ project, the covert nuclear weapon development program in the 2000s," the IDF stated.

The strike forms part of Operation Rising Lion, a broader campaign aimed at systematically targeting knowledge centers and infrastructure associated with Iran's nuclear weapons efforts. The IDF emphasized its goal to eliminate what it calls an emerging existential threat to Israel.

"During Operation Rising Lion, the IDF has operated systematically against knowledge centers and infrastructure related to the Iranian nuclear weapon program in order to eliminate the emerging existential threat to the State of Israel," the statement read.

Despite earlier damage to the program, including a prior strike on the Taleghan compound in October 2024, the IDF noted that Iran had taken steps to rehabilitate the site.

"The IDF has recently identified that the regime has taken steps to rehabilitate the compound after it was struck in October 2024," it confirmed.

This latest action on the Taleghan compound follows other operations in the campaign, such as the March 3, 2026, strike on the 'Minzadehei' compound, which the IDF described as another effort to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"The strike on the ‘Taleghan’ compound joins other strikes related to eliminating the Iranian nuclear weapon threat, including the March 3, 2026 strike on the ‘Minzadehei’ compound," the IDF added.

The military framed the operation as a continued response to Tehran's persistent efforts.

"Despite the significant damage inflicted on the program, the Iranian regime has continued efforts to advance and develop capabilities required for the development of a nuclear weapon," it stated.

Overall, the IDF characterized the strikes as integral to "a series of operations carried out throughout Operation Rising Lion aimed at further damaging the Iranian terrorist regime’s nuclear aspirations."