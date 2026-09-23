Iran's President Pezeshkian Arrives in New York for UNGA as Trump Threatens to ‘Annihilate’ Islamic Republic

New York: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in New York for the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (local time), with Iran set to press its case over the ongoing war and seek diplomacy aimed at easing tensions, moments after US President Donald Trump warned that he would “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if a peace deal is not reached.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the General Assembly during the morning session on Wednesday, where he is expected to outline Tehran's position on the conflict, alleged crimes and what Iran describes as a loss of trust in international institutions. Ahead of his departure for New York, Pezeshkian said Iran would forcefully present its position at international forums.

“We will forcefully raise Iran's positions in international forums. The issues we will raise at the United Nations are expressing the oppressed state of the Iranian nation, the crimes that have occurred, and the distrust that has been created. We went to the negotiating table several times and signed agreements, but unfortunately, the whole world saw how commitments were not fulfilled and the writings were trampled underfoot," he said en route to the US.

He also called for global awareness of what Tehran describes as oppression in the region and stressed the need for peace. “The people of the world should become aware of the oppressive behaviours in the region; an assembly with the slogan 'Trust' should restore trust to the world and end the war and bloodshed," he added.

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Pezeshkian's arrival comes moments after Trump used his UN General Assembly address to present a choice between reaching a deal with Iran and taking military action against the Islamic Republic. Trump warned he could 'annihilate the Islamic Republic' if no deal is reached to end the conflict.

“But I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election, because it doesn't make sense for them not to,” Trump said.

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Trump also said Iran was waiting to see how he performs in the US midterm election while maintaining that the election would not affect his approach to Tehran. “They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realise is that I'm not running," the US President said.

"I gave absolutely no credence and will not give credence to the election when it comes to Iran. It doesn't even enter my mind. The only thing that does is that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he added. Members of the Iranian delegation also staged a walkout from the General Assembly as Trump began speaking about US military operations against Tehran, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Abbas Araghchi, who arrived in New York on Monday, has also highlighted the issue of trust ahead of the diplomatic engagements surrounding the General Assembly. “It is natural that no other trust remains in an organisation that is under the influence of these countries. Therefore, an important issue is the restoring of trust, and it is a good opportunity to talk to the world about how trust in this United Nations has been lost and how it can be revived,” Araghchi said.

Pezeshkian was given an official send-off before his departure by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Deputy for International Affairs of the Supreme Leader's Office Hojjatoleslam Walmoslemin Mohsen Qomi and members of the Iranian cabinet, according to IRNA.

During his stay in New York, Pezeshkian is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with attending heads of state, as well as separate interactions with educated Iranians residing in the United States, American elites and think tanks. The UN General Assembly's high-level general debate is being held from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 at UN headquarters in New York.