Iran's Retaliatory Strikes Hit 14 Countries in Last 24 Hours as War With US-Israel Worsens After Khamenei's Assassination

New Delhi: The conflict in the Middle East has widened dramatically, with US officials reporting that Iran has carried out military actions against 14 countries in the past 24 hours. The strikes, described as retaliatory, come in the wake of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the intensifying war between Tehran, Washington, and Israel.

According to US sources, Iran’s attacks targeted not only Israel and American forces but also Gulf states and NATO installations. Countries hit include the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq, Bahrain, Israel, Oman, Syria, Cyprus, France (via its base in the UAE), Italy (at Ali Al-Salem Base in Kuwait), and the United Kingdom (at Akrotiri in Cyprus). The scale of the strikes underscores Tehran’s intent to broaden the confrontation far beyond its borders.

Escalation After Khamenei’s Death

The violence follows two days of intense bombing of Iranian cities by US and Israeli forces. Khamenei, who had ruled since 1989, was killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday morning. Reports in US media suggest the CIA had tracked the Iranian leader for months and tipped off Israel when he convened a meeting of senior defense aides in Tehran. His death marked a turning point, triggering a wave of Iranian missile counter-attacks that have shaken the region and disrupted global markets.

Iranian state media confirmed that 165 people were killed in a bombing at a girls’ primary school in Minab, a southern city, adding to the mounting civilian toll. The death toll is expected to rise as bombardments continue.

Regional Spillover

The conflict has already spread into Lebanon, where Israel struck Hezbollah positions after the group launched rockets and drones into northern Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s killing. Meanwhile, Iran has expanded its targets to Gulf countries hosting US military bases. Airports in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai were damaged by missile strikes and forced to close, causing major global disruption.

The widening war has sent tremors through energy markets and raised fears of a prolonged regional conflict drawing in Western allies.