Iran's Shahid Beheshti University Hit By US Airstrikes As Middle East Conflict Intensifies, Visuals Show Aftermath Of Attack

Tehran: In another instance of war crime, the Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, Iran, was attacked by US airstrikes on Friday afternoon. According to Iranian officials, the Laser and Plasma Research Institute and the girls' dormitory was targeted in the attack.

This comes as the Middle East war between Israel-US and Iran entered the 35th day.

Aftermath of US airstrikes

‘Attack On Knowledge’

Aftermath of US airstrikes

Condemning the incident, the university called the strike “a direct attack on knowledge, research, and freedom of thought.” Further, it stressed that the incident has only strengthened the resolve of Iran’s academic community to continue its scientific work.

The Iranian Embassy in Slovenia called the attack a clear sign of the full-scale hostility of the US and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people.

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University Linked To Nuclear Programme?

Aftermath of US airstrikes

Established in 1960, Shahid Beheshti University is named after revolutionary figure Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti and is one of Iran's most prestigious centres of higher education and research, located in Velenjak district.

It is said to be one of the top ten universities in Iran.

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Notably, the institution is also subject to international sanctions from multiple countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, over allegations that it has conducted research linked to nuclear weapons development.

However, Iranian researchers have condemned the attack saying of the buildings bombed at the university had been working on new brain imaging methods using optical and photonic techniques, which could have revolutionised brain imaging in Iran.

According to Iranian media, the Mehrabad International Airport in western Tehran was also attacked on Friday.

Earlier, Iran University of Science and Technology and Pasteur Institute were also hit by airstrikes.

‘Crime Against Humanity’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the attack on Iranian hospitals and research institutes, calling it a “crime against humanity”.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "What message does attacking hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and the Pasteur Institute as a medical research center in Iran convey? As a specialist physician, I urge WHO, the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and physicians worldwide to respond to this crime against humanity."

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”