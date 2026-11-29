Dubai: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered a shake-up of the country's intelligence system, said parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer ​Qalibaf, after incidents in recent years exposed major gaps in ‌Tehran's security and intelligence apparatus.

The government should not delay appointing a permanent minister once legislation to overhaul the institution has passed a review by constitutional watchdog body the ​Guardian Council, Qalibaf said on Sunday in a video shared ​on Telegram.

Esmail Khatib, Iran's last intelligence minister, was killed in ⁠an Israeli strike on March 18 this year and no successor ​has been named. The hardline cleric and politician worked in the office ​of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei before heading the civilian intelligence apparatus from August 2021.

Ali Khamenei, who was killed during US-Israeli strikes at the start of ​the Iran war, was Mojtaba Khamenei's father.

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Israeli intelligence penetration inside Iran ​was demonstrated by operations including the 2020 assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and ‌the ⁠2024 killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

It was further exposed during the 12-day war in June 2025, when Israeli operatives inside Iran helped target air defences, missile launchers and senior military commanders.

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Qalibaf said ​the Iranian parliament ​had initially ⁠asked the government to submit a bill on the restructuring of the intelligence ministry but took up the ​issue itself after delays.

Lawmakers approved the bill's general outline ​on Sunday ⁠and began to consider provisions which include broadening eligibility for the intelligence minister's post.