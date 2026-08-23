Iran Says Pakistan's Army Chief to Visit Tehran on Monday

Cairo: Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir will visit Tehran on Monday to continue efforts to bring peace ​and security to the region, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil ‌Baghaei said on Sunday, according to a statement by the ministry.

Pakistan has taken on a mediator role in negotiations between Iran and the U.S. aimed ​at ending the war which began with U.S. and ​Israeli strikes on Iran in February.

Two Pakistani government sources confirmed ⁠Munir's visit to Reuters. The first source said that Iran ​and Pakistan were in direct contact.

A second source said the talks ​would also address recent developments in the conflict, including U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tougher sanctions on Iran.

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"He (Munir) will discuss peace under Islamabad's MoU, Trump’s ​warning and the situation after the Pakistan-Turkey-Saudi Arab Agreement and Houthi ​issues with Iranian leaders," the source said.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions as ‌Iran threatens ⁠a military response to U.S. plans for sanctions that could further put a strain on the Islamic Republic's ailing economy.

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It will coincide with a Monday announcement on details related to the planned sanctions which ​U.S. officials have ​said would be "the ⁠toughest sanctions in history" on Iran.

Trump had warned of economic consequences against any country that provided "any type ​of lifeline to Iran" as he seeks to isolate ​the ⁠Islamic Republic.