Iran Says US Attack on Nuclear Sites Is Start of ‘Dangerous War’

New Delhi: Iran has strongly criticised the United States for launching airstrikes on its nuclear facilities, calling the move a betrayal of diplomacy and the beginning of a “dangerous war” against the country.

In a statement on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the US had supported Israel in its attacks and then directly joined the fight by targeting Iranian soil. “At a time when diplomatic talks were ongoing, the United States chose to support a regime accused of war crimes and started a new war against Iran,” the statement said.

Iran’s government claimed that the attacks violated international law and showed the true intentions of the US. “The US must be held fully responsible for the consequences of this aggression,” the ministry warned, adding that Iran would respond with all its strength to defend its sovereignty.

The ministry further said that the US strikes targeted peaceful nuclear sites and happened just days into Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran. It accused Washington of openly siding with the Israeli government and helping it to carry out a broader military conflict in the region.

Call for UN Security Council Session

Iran has also requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the airstrikes. Officials warned that failing to act could push the world into an even more dangerous and chaotic situation.