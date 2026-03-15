Iran Seeks 'Complete End' to US-Israeli War, Ready to Consider Proposals, Says Foreign Minister

New Delhi: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran is ready to consider any proposal that includes "a complete end" to the U.S.-Israeli war on the Islamic Republic, according to an interview with the London-based Arab daily Al-Araby al-Jadeed.

Further, he revealed that mediations by Iran's neighbouring countries were underway to de-escalate tensions and present "ideas to end the war". However, he did not indicate whether any progress had been made in these efforts.

The Iranian top diplomat also assured that his country's attacks on Arab neighbours were limited to U.S. bases and assets. He expressed Tehran's willingness to establish a joint committee with neighbouring countries to investigate such attacks.

"We are ready to form an investigation committee with regional countries regarding the targets that have been attacked. Our attacks only target US bases and interests in the region," Araghchi said.

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This action comes after Saudi Arabia intercepted at least 10 drones. The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed that four drones were intercepted and destroyed within the Riyadh metropolitan area on Sunday, adding to a total of 10 drones neutralised across the capital and eastern regions today. This follows a separate success just an hour prior, where two other drones were downed in the east of the country.

Iran Vows to Hunt Down Israeli PM Netanyahu

Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to pursue Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report by Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA.

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In a statement cited by IRNA, the Revolutionary Guards said they would continue targeting the Israeli leader.

“If the criminal Zionist prime minister is still alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” the IRGC said. The threat comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Israeli PM’s Office Dismisses Rumours

The statement from the IRGC comes amid the controversy suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had been killed or injured in an Iranian strike. However, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed viral claims circulating on social media.

Responding to the rumours, the Prime Minister’s Office said the reports were false and confirmed that Netanyahu is safe.