Iran Strikes Al Udeid Air Base, Claims US Aircraft Destroyed In 'Operation Nasr 2'

Tehran: Following US strikes targeting civilian infrastructure across Iran, the Islamic Republic on Friday (local time) launched a series of retaliatory military operations targeting US naval and military assets across the Gulf region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Syria, with the country's armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) separately announcing strikes under Tehran's ongoing military campaigns.

According to statements carried by the Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Iran's Army and the IRGC said the operations were conducted in response to recent US attacks on Iranian territory and military personnel.

In a statement, the Iranian Army's Public Relations said its Navy fired coast-to-sea cruise missiles at what it described as an "aggressor" US vessel in the northern Indian Ocean as part of the thirteenth phase of the Army's "Operation Lightning".

The Army claimed the cruise missile strike forced the vessel to move out of range, adding that the operation had caused "fear and panic" among US forces.

Advertisement

Iran also claimed to have expanded its retaliatory operations across multiple countries in the Gulf and the wider region, announcing strikes against US military facilities and assets in Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and Syria.

In a separate statement, the IRGC's Public Relations said its Aerospace Force carried out the 16th wave of "Operation Nasr 2", targeting the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The IRGC claimed the attack destroyed a long-range radar system and several US strategic aerial refuelling aircraft while seriously damaging others. It described the operation as retaliation for what it called recent US attacks and warned that further responses would follow if American military operations continued.

Advertisement

The IRGC also claimed that, during the 15th phase of Operation Nasr 2, its Ground Force struck US military positions in Kuwait, destroying a HIMARS launcher and missiles. It further alleged that drone and missile strikes targeted locations used by US forces and what it described as "counter-revolutionary" groups.

In another statement, the IRGC alleged that ballistic missiles and drones targeted US military aircraft stationed in Jordan, including refuelling aircraft and fighter jets operating from American bases in the country. It claimed several aircraft were destroyed and others damaged, while urging the people and military of Jordan to oppose the continued presence of US forces.

The IRGC further said its Navy destroyed a maritime control radar at the Salameh Rocks and a US air control radar in Oman's Ghanem area during the 13th phase of Operation Nasr 2. It also maintained that the Strait of Hormuz remained under the control of Iranian naval forces.

Separately, the IRGC claimed its Aerospace Force conducted a surprise attack on what it described as the US Special Operations Command centre in the Al-Tanf region of Syria during the 11th phase of Operation Nasr 2. According to the statement, the operation destroyed radar systems and helicopters while capturing US personnel.

However, US Central Command (CENTCOM) refuted Iran's claims of the capture of US personnel.

"CLAIM: Iranian forces claim they attacked al-Tanf Garrison in Syria and captured or killed American troops in the process. FALSE. FACT: No U.S. troops in the region have recently been killed or captured," the CENTCOM said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Army said that in the twelfth phase of Operation Lightning, Arash drones targeted US military deployment and logistical support centres in Kuwait. The Army described the operation as retaliation for recent US attacks and said it remained prepared for further military action.

Iran's retaliatory strikes come after the US targeted civilian infrastructure in their recent "wave of strikes" in Iran, killing and injuring several people.

According to IRIB, multiple locations in Iran's Hormozgan province were hit during Washington's wave of strikes during their sixth consecutive night of operations against the Islamic Republic.

Two bridges near the village of Kohourestan and the Shor River in Bandar Khamir County and Tappe Allah Akbar, a neighbourhood of Bandar Abbas, were targeted in airstrikes.

In another incident, IRIB reported that the Bandar Abbas railway junction station was targeted.

Hormozgan Governorate, according to IRIB, said that in addition to the Kohorestan Bridge, the Giriveh Bridge, described as one of the province's key transport links, was also hit.

US forces on Thursday launched a fresh wave of military strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of operations against the Islamic Republic amid rising hostilities between the two sides.