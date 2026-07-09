Iran Strikes US Fifth Fleet HQ In Bahrain, Military Bases In Kuwait After Fresh American Airstrikes

New Delhi: Iran on Thursday launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes targeting US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait, including the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, hours after the United States carried out fresh strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian state media and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the attacks were aimed at American military facilities in response to what Tehran described as a violation of the ceasefire by Washington.

The IRGC claimed it targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and American military bases in Kuwait using a combination of missiles and drones.

Videos circulating online showed flames and thick smoke rising from the vicinity of the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, though the extent of the damage and any casualties could not be independently verified. Bahrain and Kuwait activated air raid sirens and air defence systems as the attacks unfolded, urging residents to remain indoors.

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The retaliation came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced additional strikes on Iranian military targets, saying the operation was intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump warned that the US would respond with even greater force if Iran continued its attacks.

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