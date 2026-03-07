Iran Thanks India for Humanitarian Support as Warship IRIS Lavan Docks in Kochi Amid IRIS Dena Tragedy; Cites 'Friendly Relations'

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has expressed gratitude to the Indian government and local authorities for their cooperation in allowing the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Lavan to dock at the port of Kochi. This development follows the tragic sinking of another Iranian warship, IRIS Dena, in the Indian Ocean.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Ambassador Fathali said, "Following the tragic incident involving the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena in the waters of the Indian Ocean, the Islamic Republic of Iran is continuing to follow up on the situation of the crew members and to examine the different aspects of this incident. In this context, another Iranian naval vessel, IRIS Lavan, has docked at the port of Kochi in India to carry out technical and logistical arrangements."

"I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Government of India and the local authorities for their cooperation and humanitarian approach in facilitating the docking of this vessel and supporting its crew. The excellent coordination and cooperation of the Indian authorities in these difficult circumstances clearly reflect the long-standing and friendly relations between our two countries," he added.

The ambassador further emphasized Iran's appreciation for India's support, stating, "We express our appreciation to the government and the people of India for their valuable support and cooperation. We are confident that the historic and constructive relations between Tehran and New Delhi will continue to grow and strengthen in the future."

Advertisement

The docking of IRIS Lavan in Kochi occurred amid heightened regional tensions, including the recent US submarine strike on IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4, which resulted in significant loss of life among its crew. Iranian officials have described the earlier incident as a grave tragedy, with ongoing investigations into its circumstances.

India's decision to permit the docking has been framed by officials as a humanitarian gesture, in line with the country's longstanding ties with Iran and its commitment to assisting vessels in distress or requiring logistical support.