'Iran Totally Defeated', Says Trump; Releases Video of US Action on Kharg Island

Washington: Hours after directing significant airstrikes against military installations on Kharg Island, US President Donald Trump released Video footage of the bombing campaign showing the scale of destructio of Iranian assers and claimed that Iran has suffered a decisive defeat and is now attempting to negotiate a settlement.

In a statement released on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the “Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!”

President Donald Trump on Saturday said the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out a massive "bombing raid" on military targets on Kharg Island in Iran, claiming the operation "totally obliterated" every military site on the island.

He claimed that American forces had "totally obliterated" all intended military targets while intentionally leaving the island's energy infrastructure untouched. Located in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island serves as the primary terminal for Iranian oil and remains a vital component of the country's energy sector.

Advertisement

Trump noted that the decision to spare these facilities was based on reasons of "decency", though he issued a stern warning regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

He cautioned that any disruption to the free and safe passage of vessels through the strategic waterway would lead him to "reconsider the decision" regarding the island's oil infrastructure.

Advertisement

The President had initially announced the offensive late on Friday (US local time), writing that at his direction, the United States Central Command had "totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran's crown jewel, Kharg Island."

He maintained that while the military mission was absolute in its destruction of defensive targets, the preservation of the oil facilities remains conditional on Iran's future conduct in international waters.

Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington would intensify strikes on Iranian targets. The Pentagon says U.S. and Israeli forces have hit more than 15,000 targets in Iran over the past two weeks, while Israel’s military reports about 7,600 strikes largely aimed at Iran’s missile programme.

Earlier, the United States CENTCOM said B-2 stealth bombers had taken off to carry out a mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.