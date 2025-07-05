Trump ‘Very Unhappy’ With Putin, Says He Just Wants to ‘Keep Killing’; Hints at Sanctions

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed deep frustration over his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he was "very unhappy" by Putin’s unwillingness to work toward a ceasefire.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “I’m very unhappy with the conversation I had today with President Putin. I don’t think he’s interested in stopping, and that’s very disappointing.”

“I didn’t make any progress with him at all,” he added, characterizing the call as fruitless and disheartening. “He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it’s no good,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of a ceasefire.

The remarks come amid faltering U.S. diplomatic efforts to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. Trump is now facing increasing pressure, including from members of his own party, to take a firmer stance and push Putin toward meaningful negotiations.

Meanwhile, a recent U.S. decision to pause certain arms shipments to Kyiv has raised alarm in Ukraine, which warns the delay could undermine its defense against ongoing Russian missile strikes and military offensives.

Responding to questions about Kyiv’s plea for more Patriot missile systems, Trump acknowledged Ukraine’s need for defense. “They’re going to need something, because they’re being hit pretty hard,” he said.

While reaffirming U.S. military support, Trump noted concerns over domestic stockpiles. “We’ve given a lot of weapons, a lot. And we are still supporting them. But Biden emptied out our whole country. We need to make sure we have enough for ourselves too.”

As the war drags on and civilian casualties mount, Trump’s remarks reflect both skepticism over Putin’s intentions and growing domestic debate over America’s continued role in the conflict.

The U.S. President also suggested that sanctions against Russia could be on the horizon, following Moscow’s largest-ever drone and missile assault on Ukraine.