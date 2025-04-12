Iran, US to Hold More Nuclear Talks After First Round in Oman Ends on Positive Note | Image: X

Muscat, Oman: The United States and Iran will hold more negotiations talks next week over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, Iranian state television reported on Saturday. It concluded a new round of indirect nuclear talks in Oman, marking the first such interaction between the two countries since Donald Trump returned to the White House.

According to Iranian state television, the negotiations ended with a brief direct exchange between U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, facilitated by the Omani foreign minister.

Although American officials did not immediately confirm the development, Tehran publicized the interaction as a sign that negotiations went smoothly, possibly ahead of a social media post by Trump. Talks are expected to resume next week.

The high-stakes meeting came amid heightened tensions over Tehran’s fast-moving nuclear program, with Trump warning of potential airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites if a deal could not be reached.

In response, Iranian officials cautioned they might pursue nuclear weapons as their uranium stockpile approached weapons-grade levels.

Talks Took Place Outside Muscat

Talks began around 3:30 PM local time at a secure compound outside Muscat, where both delegations arrived under heavy security. The meeting lasted over two hours and ended around 5:50 PM.

A convoy believed to be carrying Witkoff returned to Muscat’s diplomatic neighborhood, home to the U.S. Embassy.

AP journalists witnessed the U.S. delegation departing from the Omani Foreign Ministry, shortly before Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed the start of “indirect talks” via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“These talks will be held at a location planned by the Omani host, with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States seated in the halls and sides, conveying their points of view and positions to each other through the Omani Foreign Minister,” Baghaei wrote.

Iran Pushed for Sanctions Relief, US Warned on Weaponization

Baghaei appeared later on Iranian state TV, stating, “The objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very clear — we have only one goal, and that is to safeguard Iran’s national interests. We are giving a genuine and honest opportunity to diplomacy, so that through dialogue, we can move forward on the nuclear issue on one hand, and more importantly for us, the lifting of sanctions.”

He added, “Look, this is just a beginning. So it is natural that, at this stage, both sides will present their foundational positions through the Omani mediator. Therefore, we do not expect this round of negotiations to be lengthy.”

In an audio clip shared by Iran’s IRNA, Araghchi said, “If there is sufficient will on both sides, we will decide on a timetable. But it is still too early to talk about that. What is clear now is that the negotiations are indirect, and in our view only on the nuclear issue, and will be conducted with the necessary will to reach an agreement that is on an equal footing and leads to securing the national interests of the Iranian people.”

Meanwhile, Trump and Witkoff had previously referred to the talks as being “direct.”

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal before the trip, Witkoff said, “I think our position begins with dismantlement of your program. That is our position today. That doesn’t mean, by the way, that at the margin we’re not going to find other ways to find compromise between the two countries.”

He added, “Where our red line will be, there can’t be weaponization of your nuclear capability.”

Enrichment and Sanctions Remain Core Issues

The key sticking points remain Iran’s uranium enrichment levels and the lifting of U.S. sanctions. Since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran has increased uranium enrichment far beyond the original limit of 3.67%, with stockpiles now enriched up to 60% — just short of weapons-grade.

Tehran is unlikely to give up enrichment entirely, making proposals like the “Libyan model” — as suggested by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu — unrealistic. Iranian leaders have often referenced the fate of Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi, killed during the 2011 uprising, as a cautionary tale of trusting the West.

Next Round of Talks Expected Soon