Iran Vows ‘Severe Revenge’ After Larijani Killing, Launches Cluster Khorramshahr-4 Warheads at Tel Aviv

New Delhi: Tensions in West Asia escalated sharply on Wednesday as Iran launched missiles equipped with cluster warheads at Tel Aviv, killing at least two people, hours after top Iranian leaders vowed “severe revenge” for the killing of senior security official Ali Larijani in a suspected Israeli strike.

Iranian state media said the missile barrage was a direct act of retaliation for Larijani’s assassination earlier this week, marking a dangerous intensification in the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

According to Israeli authorities, the overnight strikes targeted densely populated areas around Tel Aviv, including Ramat Gan, where an apartment building was hit, and infrastructure near the city’s Savidor Central train station suffered significant damage. Emergency services confirmed two fatalities, bringing the total death toll in Israel since the conflict began to at least 14.

Israeli officials accused Iran of deploying cluster munitions controversial weapons that release multiple smaller explosives mid-air across a wide area making them harder to intercept and increasing the risk to civilians.

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Retaliation After High-Profile Killing

Iran formally confirmed on Tuesday that Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was killed in a targeted strike allegedly carried out by Israeli forces. The attack also claimed the lives of his son and senior aide Alireza Bayat, along with several security personnel.

Larijani is the most senior Iranian figure killed since the conflict began more than two weeks ago, following an earlier strike that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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The killings have triggered a wave of anger across Iran’s political leadership. President Masoud Pezeshkian described Larijani as a “virtuous and invaluable figure” and warned that those responsible would face severe consequences.

“Undoubtedly, a severe revenge awaits the terrorist criminals,” Pezeshkian said in a televised statement, adding that Iran’s path would continue toward what he described as a “definitive victory.”

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei also issued strong statements, praising Larijani’s legacy and vowing retaliation against what they called “criminal” actions by Israel and the United States.

No Signs of De-escalation

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has taken a hardline stance, rejecting any proposals for easing tensions or pursuing a ceasefire.

According to a senior Iranian official, Khamenei said it was “not the right time for peace” and insisted that hostilities would continue until the United States and Israel “accept defeat and pay compensation.”

The remarks signal that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis have stalled, raising fears of a prolonged and more destructive conflict.

Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has rejected proposals conveyed to Iran's Foreign Ministry for "reducing tensions or ceasefire with the United States," according to a senior Iranian official who asked not to be identified.

Khamenei, attending his first foreign-policy meeting since his appointment, said it was not "the right time for peace until the United States and Israel are brought to their knees, accept defeat, and pay compensation," according to the official.

Nuclear Concerns Resurface

Amid the escalating violence, concerns about nuclear safety have also resurfaced. Iran reported that a projectile struck near the Bushehr nuclear power plant, though no damage or injuries were recorded.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says it has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant yesterday evening.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, renewed calls for “maximum restraint,” warning that continued military activity near nuclear facilities could trigger a catastrophic accident.

Trump Says Help From Allies Not Needed

U.S. based Iran human rights group HRANA said on Monday that an estimated 3,000-plus people have been killed in Iran since the U.S.-Israeli attacks began at the end of February. Iranian attacks have killed people in Iraq and across the Gulf states, as well as Israel. More than 900 people have died since Israel began attacks on Lebanon on March 2, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Strait of Hormuz, a transit point for a fifth of the global oil trade, remains largely closed as Iran threatens to attack tankers linked to the U.S. and Israel. Oil prices have soared.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly castigated allied countries in recent days for their cool response to his requests for military help to restore the passage of ‌oil tankers ⁠through the strait.

Most U.S. allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have told Trump they don't want to get involved in the conflict, he said on Tuesday, describing their position as "a very foolish mistake."

"Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance - WE NEVER DID!" Trump wrote on social media, also singling out Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Broader Conflict Intensifies

The latest developments come as the United States and Israel continue their coordinated military campaign against Iran, with Washington stating that a key objective is to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons capabilities.

However, Iran has framed the conflict as a broader struggle against Western and Israeli aggression, with its leadership signalling that further retaliatory strikes are likely.