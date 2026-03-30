'Iran War Could End On...'? Trump's Bold Deadline Surfaces As Reports of US Ground Invasion Grow

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a deal with Iran to end the war “could be soon.”

Trump answered questions from reporters while on board Air Force One, returning to Washington, D.C. from Florida.

What are US' Alternative?

The president, asked about “boots on the ground,” said “I just have lots of alternatives.”

Pakistan’s foreign minister says Islamabad will soon host talks between the U.S. and Iran.

Advertisement

Islamabad mediation

There was no immediate word Sunday from Washington or Tehran. The announcement came after foreign ministers from regional countries met in Islamabad.

The Iranian parliament speaker dismissed the talks in Pakistan as a cover after some 2,500 U.S. Marines trained in amphibious landings arrived in the Middle East.