‘Betrayal of Diplomacy’: Iran Warns of Global Fallout, Calls US Strikes A Violation Of UN Charter

Tehran: Tensions have surged after US airstrikes targeted Iran’s crucial nuclear facilities, leading to an immediate Iranian response with missile strikes across Israel. The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a strong statement condemning the United States for what it calls "brutal military aggression" against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities. These airstrikes, which were reportedly coordinated with Israel, hit key Iranian nuclear sites and have raised alarms globally about the rising tensions.

Iranian Foreign Minister on the US strikes.

The Iranian government announced that the attacks were a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, specifically Article 2(4), which forbids the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any nation.

Iran Accuses IAEA Of Biases

They accused the US of being in “criminal collaboration with the genocidal Zionist regime” and stated that Washington must bear full responsibility for the fallout from what they described as “a grave crime.”

Iran also emphasized that targeted facilities were under the full oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and were meant for peaceful purposes. The statement criticized the IAEA and its leadership for bias, implying that their inaction contributed to the circumstances leading to the attacks.

Call For UN Action

Describing the assault as a “betrayal of diplomacy,” Iran is calling on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session and hold the U.S. accountable for its actions. Iran wanted that if international bodies remain silent, it could jeopardize global peace and security.